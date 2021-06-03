Sea Dogs offering vaccinations, incentives to those who attend June 10 game

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired May 4, 2021.
Northern Light Mercy Hospital and the Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday that they are partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Hadlock Field on June 10.
Mercy Hospital will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 5 - 7 p.m. at the June 10 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Attendees who get vaccinated at the game will receive a food voucher good for a hot dog, water, and Sea Dog biscuit, as well as a free ticket to a future game, according to the Sea Dogs.
Last month, Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced additional COVID-19 vaccination sites as well plans to wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18. Mercy Hospital now provides COVID-19 vaccinations through primary care, walk-in care, pharmacy, and other locations.
MaineHealth is offering targeted community-based vaccination clinics in the Portland area, which began with two days at Becky’s Diner on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.
MaineHealth has also been offering clinics at area school districts, and said it plans to offer future community-based vaccination clinics with other partners. One of those includes the Portland House of Music at 25 Temple Street on July 7 and 12 from 8-11 p.m. That clinic will also be for people 18 years and older, as it will also be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.