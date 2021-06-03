Sea Dogs offering vaccinations, incentives to those who attend June 10 game

Attendees who get vaccinated at the game will receive a food voucher good for a hot dog, water, and Sea Dog biscuit, as well as a free ticket to a future game.

PORTLAND, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired May 4, 2021.

Northern Light Mercy Hospital and the Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday that they are partnering to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Hadlock Field on June 10.

Mercy Hospital will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine from 5 - 7 p.m. at the June 10 game against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Attendees who get vaccinated at the game will receive a food voucher good for a hot dog, water, and Sea Dog biscuit, as well as a free ticket to a future game, according to the Sea Dogs.

Last month, Northern Light Mercy Hospital announced additional COVID-19 vaccination sites as well plans to wind down the mass vaccination clinic it operates at the Portland Expo by June 18. Mercy Hospital now provides COVID-19 vaccinations through primary care, walk-in care, pharmacy, and other locations.

MaineHealth is offering targeted community-based vaccination clinics in the Portland area, which began with two days at Becky’s Diner on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.