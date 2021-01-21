Scarborough Downs to be converted to high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site

Crossroad Holdings will donate the facility to MaineHealth so it can be transformed into a clinic providing vaccinations.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The owners of the former Scarborough Downs harness racing track are donating use of the facility's grandstand to MaineHealth so it can be converted into a high-volume vaccination site.

MaineHealth announced the new site Thursday afternoon. It will serve residents in Cumberland and northern York counties.

Crossroad Holdings, the Scarborough-based company that is redeveloping 500-plus acres at Scarborough Downs, has diverted its construction crews to retrofit the grandstand within a two-week period.

The 30,000 square-foot clinic will have more than 100 MaineHealth employees and volunteers on-hand and will be able to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day.

It is expected to be operational for six months.

A 40-member construction team managed by Scarborough’s Maine Properties and Risbara Brothers Construction will work 7-days a week in order to complete the clinic by the end of January. The construction teams will build clinical workspaces, improve access to high-speed broadband and build out refrigeration rooms needed to house the vaccines. The State of Maine will assist with on-site security.

NEW: @ScarboroDowns owners donating the grounds to @MaineHealth for 6 months to be used as a high volume #COVID19 vaccine site. They expect to vaccinate 1,000 people per day at least. @newscentermaine #newscentermaine — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) January 21, 2021

“Finding a space that is centrally located and able to accommodate all the needs of a high-volume clinic is vital to our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth said in a news release. “This generous donation from Crossroad Holdings is big step forward in getting this pandemic under control and saving lives here in Maine.”