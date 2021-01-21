Scarborough Downs to be converted to high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The owners of the former Scarborough Downs harness racing track are donating use of the facility's grandstand to MaineHealth so it can be converted into a high-volume vaccination site.
MaineHealth announced the new site Thursday afternoon. It will serve residents in Cumberland and northern York counties.
Crossroad Holdings, the Scarborough-based company that is redeveloping 500-plus acres at Scarborough Downs, has diverted its construction crews to retrofit the grandstand within a two-week period.
The 30,000 square-foot clinic will have more than 100 MaineHealth employees and volunteers on-hand and will be able to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day.
It is expected to be operational for six months.
A 40-member construction team managed by Scarborough’s Maine Properties and Risbara Brothers Construction will work 7-days a week in order to complete the clinic by the end of January. The construction teams will build clinical workspaces, improve access to high-speed broadband and build out refrigeration rooms needed to house the vaccines. The State of Maine will assist with on-site security.
“Finding a space that is centrally located and able to accommodate all the needs of a high-volume clinic is vital to our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth said in a news release. “This generous donation from Crossroad Holdings is big step forward in getting this pandemic under control and saving lives here in Maine.”
Town leaders in Scarborough have been extraordinarily supportive of the project. They have worked quickly to secure all needed permits for the grandstand’s new, temporary use. The Town Council will hold an emergency meeting to approve and finalize plans on Tuesday, Jan. 26.