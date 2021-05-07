Portland's India Street Health Clinic to begin offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Portland Community Free Clinic at 207-874-8982.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Public Health will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at its 103 India Street location starting next week.

According to the city's communications director, Jess Grondin, the vaccine will be made available to the general public, as well as for clients of the Portland Community Free Clinic, the STD Clinic, and the Needle Exchange Program, which are all provided at that location.

“Providing the COVID-19 vaccination aligns with Portland Public Health’s mission to promote health and protect the residents of Portland,” Portland Public Health director Bob Fowler said. “This is one spoke in the wheel in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and it is a vital one.”

That sentiment was echoed by the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Christina DeMatteo. Grondin said DeMatteo has been involved in community vaccination since December and when the opportunity to hold clinics through the city of Portland became a reality, she was ready to welcome it.

“We are happy to be able to provide low barrier access to COVID-19 vaccination through the India Street Clinic,” DeMatteo said. “This is an important addition to enhancing the health and safety of our community.”

The vaccine will be available at no charge to all community members with no residency requirements. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Portland Community Free Clinic at 207-874-8982.

Maine reached another milestone Friday in its COVID-19 vaccination effort. According to the Maine CDC, more than half of Maine people ages 16 and older have received their final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Maine continues to lead the nation in the percentage of its total population that is fully vaccinated, according to Bloomberg .

“Maine continues to make nation-leading progress in getting shots into arms, a testament to the willingness of Maine people to do their part and to the teamwork of State government professionals and our health care providers and volunteers,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a release Friday. “I am proud to report that more than half of Maine people have received their final dose of a vaccine – but there is more work to do to get this pandemic behind us. We will continue our efforts to expand access to the vaccine, to get into hard-to-reach communities, and to deliver shots into arms. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated so that we can defeat this virus and its variants and get back to normal as soon as possible.”

“We’ve put over 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Maine people, a remarkable achievement made possible through our collaboration with health care providers, volunteers, and countless others throughout the state,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. “But now it is time to work harder to vaccinate more people to save lives and protect our communities ahead of the summer season. Meanwhile, we thank every Mainer who has gotten a shot and ask them to encourage their friends, family, and neighbors to make an appointment.”