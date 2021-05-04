Northern Light officials encourage mammograms and COVID vaccine

"But when you get a mammogram, one of the views we do does show the armpit a little bit and it's possible for those reactive lymph nodes to show up on the mammogram," O'Connor said. "One of the really important things is when they do come in for your mammogram, they need to tell the technologist that they've had a COVID vaccine and which arm they had it in so that the radiologist knows that when they are reading the mammogram and can take that into account."



O'Connor said screening mammograms remain the best tool to look at the general population and while no tool is perfect, mammograms are getting better and better as the technology improves.