Northern Light Mercy Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 on Nov. 13

PORTLAND, Maine — On Monday, Nov. 8, online registration will open for a clinic on Nov. 13 that will provide Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 5-11 on Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s Fore River Parkway campus in Portland.

The clinic will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

The hospital will host a clinic for children ages 5-11 to get their second doses on Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This is the address for the clinic:

Northern Light Mercy Hospital

Outpatient Specialty & Surgery Center

155 Fore River Parkway

Portland, ME 04102

Here is the link to the online registration tool. Registration opens Nov. 8.