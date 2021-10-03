Northern Light Health to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for teachers, educators of all ages

Dr. James Jarvis announced the appointments would open later this week, with shots likely going into arms next week.

BANGOR, Maine — Northern Light Health is one of Maine's first major hospital systems to open vaccine appointments for teachers, school staff, and child care providers of all ages.

Dr. James Jarvis said during Wednesday's briefing that Northern Light plans to expand vaccinations to school staff and child care providers of all ages as early as next week, and said appointments will open later this week.

He said districts will send out the link specifically created for these groups.

Northern Light will not be sharing the link at this time.

People must show proof of licensure or employment with a school ID, paystub, or proof of certification.

"People should not share this link with friends and family, because those not eligible for vaccine will be turned away," Jarvis said.

Dr. Jarvis also said Northern Light is planning to open the Piscataquis Ice Arena on March 19, with a goal of 1,500 vaccinations each week.

He said the site at the Portland Expo is ramping up vaccinations as well.

Teachers are eligible for vaccines in Maine and nationwide.

Under a directive from President Joe Biden, retail pharmacies that participate in a federal program must receive any open appointments for the rest of March exclusively for school staff. In Maine, Hannaford, Walmart, Sam's Club, and Walgreens' pharmacies are currently participating.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services established dedicated clinics for school staff age 60 and older for March 12, 13, and 14. Districts will notify staff of the locations.

Teachers can also sign up at other hospital or health care vaccine clinics along with other Mainers age 60 and up.