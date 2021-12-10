Need a COVID vaccine booster? Here's a list of Maine 'booster blitz' walk-in clinics

NEWS CENTER Maine will continue to update this story as more clinics open across the state.

MAINE, USA — All adults in the United States are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine booster dose, and 16- and 17-year-olds can get a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Here is a list of dates and times that different clinics across the state are operating. All are open to walk-ins, so no appointment is necessary.

For more Maine locations where you can schedule an appointment for a booster, CLICK HERE.

Augusta

This clinic offers free first, second, booster, and pediatric doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The clinic will initially be open on the following days through the end of the year:

9 a.m to 4 p.m. Wednesday

12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

The state said hours and dates of operation might vary from week to week, but vaccinations will be available at least three days per week. The schedule can be found here.

South Portland

This clinic will operate:

Tuesday 12/14, Wednesday 12/15, and Thursday 12/16 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday 12/17 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 12/18 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday 12/21, Tuesday 12/22, and Wednesday 12/23 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to Northern Light Health, vaccine supply is not an issue, and shots will be available to children ages five and older. Consent forms are available here for children under 18.

Portland

This clinic will operate:

Saturday, Dec. 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The state said the clinic offers all the vaccines for all eligible ages.

Continuing the Booster Blitz™: Mechanics' Hall in @CityPortland is hosting a #COVID19 #vaccination clinic *tomorrow* (Saturday Dec 11), from noon-3pm at 519 Congress St.



They are offering all the vaccines for all eligible ages. pic.twitter.com/RuThi8JLSi — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) December 10, 2021

