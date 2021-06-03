Mobile vaccine clinic to return to Lewiston

The city of Lewiston says the mobile vaccination unit will return June 4 and 11

LEWISTON, Maine — The mobile COVID-19 vaccination unit that was stationed in Lewiston in May is set to return this week, the city announced Thursday.

According to the city of Lewiston, the mobile clinic will be set up in the Oak Street municipal parking area on Friday, June 4, and Friday, June 11. It will offer vaccinations for those scheduled to receive their second dose of the Moderna vaccine, as well as for those seeking a first dose, which will be offered on a walk-in basis from noon to 5 p.m. on those dates.

The clinic is a collaboration between the city, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, and Promerica Health.

Those who get their first shot at the clinic on these dates will be provided with alternatives sites to get their second dose, including sites like Hannaford, Shaw’s, and CVS.

Because the clinic is offering the Moderna vaccine, vaccinations will be available to anyone age 18 and older.

The state announced Wednesday that the other mobile unit is extending its tour and will now end in Old Orchard Beach on Friday, June 18. The unit is currently in Calais and will soon head to Madawaska before heading to Portland Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during Wednesday’s coronavirus briefing that the change in schedule is all about getting as many shots in arms as possible.