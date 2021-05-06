Mobile vaccine clinic to launch in Lewiston Friday

The clinic will offer vaccinations by appointment and on a walk-in basis, according to the city of Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — A new mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic will launch in Lewiston on Friday, according to a release from the city of Lewiston.

The clinic will be hosted by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Promerica Health, and the city of Lewiston. It will be open for walk-in and scheduled appointments starting Friday, May 7 from noon to 5 p.m., as well as next week, May 10-14.

Next week's schedule:

5/10: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5/11: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

5/12: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m.

5/13: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

5/14: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah will join Promerica Health CEO and President Steve Woods and Lewiston City Administrator Denis D'Auteuil for the launch on Friday afternoon.

The clinic will be set up in the municipal parking area at One Oak Street in Lewiston. According to the state vaccine appointment portal, the clinic will be available for anyone age 18 or older.