Mills to announce COVID-19 vaccine requirement for Maine health care workers, per sources

The mandate from the state excludes religious exemptions, according to a source

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine Gov. Janet Mills is expected to announce Thursday afternoon in a press conference that the state will require health care workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, according to sources with knowledge of the state's plans.

The mandate will reportedly apply to all staff employed at hospitals and long-term care facilities, and possibly additional health care settings.

A deadline for vaccination has not yet been announced.

The state mandate allows for medical exemptions, such as an allergy to one of the ingredients in the vaccine, but does not allow for religious exemptions, according to a source.

Mills, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah, and Maine Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew will hold a press briefing on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. to make the announcement. Watch live here:

The expected move comes as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services required COVID-19 vaccines for all health care employees who work for the federal government. The order will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees, and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients or whose duties could put workers in contact with patients.

“Requiring our HHS health care workforce to get vaccinated will protect our federal workers, as well as the patients and people they serve,” Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Thursday.

It also follows announcements by Maine's two largest hospital systems, MaineHealth and Northern Light Health, announcing they would both require healthcare workers to get the vaccine.

On Aug. 5, Maine Medical Center reported an outbreak among emergency department staff to the Maine CDC. So far, 10 staff members in the Portland hospital's emergency department have tested positive for COVID-19.