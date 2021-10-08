Mills 'seriously considering' COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers after recent hospital outbreaks

A spokesperson for Gov. Mills said a decision on the mandate will come in the next few days

MAINE, USA — The Mill's administration said it is "seriously considering" a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Maine health care workers as outbreaks have been reported at Maine Medical Center and a Belfast hospital.

Gov. Janet Mills's Press Secretary Lindsay Crete gave NEWS CENTER Maine the following statement Tuesday:

"The Governor is seriously considering a vaccination requirement for health care workers, a measure which is supported by the Maine Hospital Association and the American Medical Association. The Governor is discussing that possibility with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine CDC and expects to make a final decision in the coming days."

In an email to NEWS CENTER Maine on Aug. 3, Maine Hospital Association President Steven Michaud said they are discussing a statewide policy on the mandate and will soon make a statement.

Currently, Maine Med has 10 staff members in the emergency department infected with COVID-19. According to the Portland Press Herald, Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast has reported eight staff cases.