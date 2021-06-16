Mills announces 'Vaccinationland Sweepstakes,' with one vaccinated Mainer to be awarded cash prize on July 4

The sweepstakes is open to all Maine residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15, 2020.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Vaccinated Mainers have a chance at a big payday.

On Wednesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes,” a statewide program to encourage Maine people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The sweepstakes will reward one vaccinated winner with $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by the Fourth of July.

The cash winnings increase by $1 for every Maine resident who receives at least one dose, as reported on the U.S. CDC vaccination tracker, according to Mills. The more people vaccinated, the higher the prize.

The final prize amount will be determined by the number of Maine residents who have gotten a vaccine as of 6 a.m. EST on July 4, 2021. The prize amount totals $876,655 as of June 16, according to Mills.

Mills said the winner will be randomly selected from among all eligible entries, using a process that mirrors that used by the Maine State Lottery. Potential winners are subject to verification of eligibility and agreement to comply with the official rules, according to Mills.

Maine residents age 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Maine since December 15, 2020, may enter for a chance to win the prize, Mills said. Registration is required and the deadline to get vaccinated and submit an entry is 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021. Entries are now being accepted online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. Mills said she will announce the winner and the prize amount on the afternoon of the Fourth of July.

JUST IN: @GovJanetMills announces "Don't Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes" -- a cash prize that increases for $1 for every #maine person who gets the vaccine by #FourthofJuly -- if drawn today, prize would be $876,655. @newscentermaine #COVID19 — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) June 16, 2021

Wednesday's announcement represents another push by Mills' administration to vaccinate as many Maine people as possible ahead of President Joe Biden’s July 4 goal of delivering at least one shot to 70 percent of Americans age 18 and older. Maine ranks third among U.S. states for percent of eligible residents who are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. CDC.

“Maine is a national leader in COVID-19 vaccination thanks to the more than 876,000 people who have already rolled up their sleeves,” Mills said. “Our goal with the Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes is to encourage even more people to get the vaccine and declare their independence from COVID-19 as we approach the Fourth of July.”

Entry into the sweepstakes requires providing your name, date of birth, email address, phone number, home address, and the name and location of the place that provided your COVID-19 vaccine. Entry for children between the ages of 12 and 17 also requires a parent or guardian’s name, email address, and phone number.