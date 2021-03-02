Mass vaccination clinic at Scarborough Downs to open Wednesday

The high-volume vaccine clinic will be operated by MaineHealth, and officials say it will be able to vaccinate 2000 per day when vaccines are more readily available.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — On Wednesday, Maine's second mass vaccination clinic is set to open. MaineHealth will be operating the high-volume vaccine clinic taking place at the former Scarborough Downs harness racing track.

Officials with MaineHealth say the 30,000-square-foot clinic is expected to have the capacity to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day, once it is fully up and running and vaccine supply increases.

"This is a perfect place, it's huge. It's a 35-thousand square foot room. It's well ventilated, easy to set up a number of different vaccine stations, registration, waiting areas. It really met all of our needs," said MaineHealth Chief Health Improvement Officer Dora Mills.

#HappendingToday the high-volume COVID-19 vaccination site at the former Scarborough Downs harness racing track opens today. It will be operated by @MaineHealth and officials say it has the capacity to vaccinate 2000 per day once vaccine supply increases @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/qPboIZ9hu5 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 3, 2021

In just 15 days, Crossroads Holdings, the Scarborough-based company that is redeveloping 500-plus acres at Scarborough Downs, worked with 41 companies to transform the grandstand into this vaccine clinic. Crossroad Holdings has also donated the use of the facility for this vaccination clinic.

The clinic is only expected to vaccinate around 400 around Wednesday according to Dr. Mills. She says that number will rise throughout the week, and believes it will be possible to vaccinate 2000 each day when COVID-19 vaccines are more readily available.

"This is really an issue of the manufacturers ramping up production so that there will be enough vaccine across the country, and the federal government can distribute that vaccine to every state," said Dr. Mills. "We look forward to that day, we hope it's not too far away. Because we want to vaccinate everyone who wants to get a vaccine. And we know people are desperate, there are many people very desperate to get vaccinated."