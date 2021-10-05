Mass vaccination clinic at Scarborough Downs to close Thursday

Since opening Feb. 3, more than 87,000 Mainers were vaccinated at the clinic, according to MaineHealth.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — MaineHealth said in a release Wednesday that it will close its mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs on Thursday, May 20.

Since opening Feb. 3, more than 87,000 Mainers were vaccinated at the 30,000 square-foot clinic, according to MaineHealth.

MaineHealth said it will now shift its focus towards vaccinating the younger adults and adolescents who make up the bulk of the unvaccinated population in Cumberland and York Counties.

Crossroads Holdings, the Scarborough-based company that is redeveloping 500-plus acres at Scarborough Downs, worked with 41 companies to transform the grandstand into a vaccine clinic. Crossroad Holdings also donated the use of the facility for the clinic.

As of Tuesday, May 18, these are Maine's vaccination statistics:

Total Maine vaccine doses: 1,326,660

First Dose: 680,332

Final Dose: 646,328

Percentage of eligible Maine population to receive first dose: 57.45%

Percentage of eligible Maine population to receive final dose: 54.58%

According to MaineHealth, the Scarborough Downs site administered 6.6% of all vaccinations in Maine.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that Maine will adopt the latest mask guidance from the U.S. CDC for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective May 24, masks will no longer be required in public indoor spaces.

The update came one day after Mills announced updates to the state's reopening plan, called the "Moving Maine Forward Plan," which eased capacity limits and outdoor physical distancing requirements.