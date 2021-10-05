Mass vaccination clinic at Scarborough Downs to close Thursday

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — MaineHealth said in a release Wednesday that it will close its mass vaccination site at Scarborough Downs on Thursday, May 20.
Since opening Feb. 3, more than 87,000 Mainers were vaccinated at the 30,000 square-foot clinic, according to MaineHealth.
MaineHealth said it will now shift its focus towards vaccinating the younger adults and adolescents who make up the bulk of the unvaccinated population in Cumberland and York Counties.
Crossroads Holdings, the Scarborough-based company that is redeveloping 500-plus acres at Scarborough Downs, worked with 41 companies to transform the grandstand into a vaccine clinic. Crossroad Holdings also donated the use of the facility for the clinic.
As of Tuesday, May 18, these are Maine's vaccination statistics:
- Total Maine vaccine doses: 1,326,660
- First Dose: 680,332
- Final Dose: 646,328
- Percentage of eligible Maine population to receive first dose: 57.45%
- Percentage of eligible Maine population to receive final dose: 54.58%
According to MaineHealth, the Scarborough Downs site administered 6.6% of all vaccinations in Maine.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that Maine will adopt the latest mask guidance from the U.S. CDC for those who are fully vaccinated. Effective May 24, masks will no longer be required in public indoor spaces.
The update came one day after Mills announced updates to the state's reopening plan, called the "Moving Maine Forward Plan," which eased capacity limits and outdoor physical distancing requirements.
“We welcome this new guidance and we agree – being vaccinated is the best way to protect you and your loved ones from COVID-19,” Mills said Friday in a statement. “After a review of the new guidance, we are adopting the U.S. CDC’s recommendations, and we continue to strongly urge all Maine people to get their shots. There are appointments available across the state right now. As we get back to normal, rolling up your sleeve is going to ensure that you stay healthy and alive. Please don’t wait. Get your shot now.”