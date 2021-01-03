Mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Portland Expo Tuesday

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only, on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those eligible for the vaccine.

Editor's Note: The video above aired Feb. 18 when the vaccination site was announced.

On Tuesday, Northern Light Mercy Hospital’s mass COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the Portland Expo.

Hospital, state, and local leaders got to tour the clinic on Monday morning.

"We are incredibly excited to open this site tomorrow," Mercy Hospital Vice President Melissa Skahan said.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., by appointment only, on Tuesdays and Thursdays for those eligible for the vaccine. Eligibility will expand to those age 60 and older starting this Wednesday as part of Maine’s new age-based vaccination plan, which Gov. Janet Mills announced last week.

The Expo is home to the Maine Red Claws, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, and is over 24,000 sq. ft.

“The Expo offers the benefits of both square footage for the clinic space as well as a great location, with access to public transportation and onsite parking," Skahan said when the clinic site was announced in February.

Maine DHHS commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says this vaccination site will be able to reach diverse members of the Portland community because of its location #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/3EwGw5qlUD — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 1, 2021

There will be 16 vaccination booths in the clinic.

When people arrive for their appointment, they will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have their temperatures checked before going to check in. They will then get the vaccine will wait at the clinic for a 15 minute observation period.

Health care officials said the process takes about 30 minutes total.

Officials who spoke on Monday morning say this vaccination site is exciting because of the diverse group of people it will be able to reach.

"We want people to be able to access this site readily whether they're walking, biking, taking the bus and as [Maine DHHS] Commissioner [Jeanne] Lambrew mentioned, communities of folks we worry might not otherwise have access to a site,” Portland Mayor Kate Snyder said. “We're so thrilled to be able to offer this site in a densely populated region.”

Portland Mayor Kate Snyder says she’s excited to have a this new vaccination site available to the Greater Portland community. She’s also urging people to get vaccinated when their time comes #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/cy28Ts75cy — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 1, 2021

Mercy Hospital has put together videos in different languages so if someone comes in who doesn't speak English, they will still be able to see what the process looks like and get vaccinated. Officials say they hope to get as many people vaccinated as possible and this week's appointments are already full.

As of now, folks getting vaccinated at the Portland Expo will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Northern Light Health says people will need to register for an appointment ahead of time. Registration is open now for those eligible via online registration or by calling the Northern Light Health call center at 207-204-8551.