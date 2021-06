The Expo is home to the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, and is over 24,000 sq. ft.

PORTLAND, Maine — Friday was the last day for the mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Portland Expo.

The clinic has been operated by Northern Light Mercy Hospital, and was open from 8 a.m. to noon for its final second-dose patients.

