Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Portland Expo to open March 2

The vaccination center will be run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital in partnership with the City of Portland and the State.

PORTLAND, Maine — A mass community COVID-19 vaccination site will open at the Portland Exposition Building, commonly known as the Portland "Expo," on March 2, Northern Light Health announced Thursday.

The center will be run by Northern Light Mercy Hospital in partnership with the City of Portland and the State, according to a release. The center will over vaccinations to those age 70 and older.

Northern Light Health says the Expo will be open for vaccine appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“This has truly been a collaborative effort with our community, and we couldn’t be more appreciative of the great work that has gone into the planning of this vaccination site,” Melissa Skahan, Northern Light Mercy Hospital vice president and local vaccination site operations lead, said in a statement.

The Expo home to the Maine Red Claws, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, and is over 24,000 sq. ft.

“The Expo offers the benefits of both square footage for the clinic space as well as a great location, with access to public transportation and onsite parking," Skahan said. "We are also working with local partners to support education campaigns to raise awareness about this new site.”

Northern Light Health says people will need to register for an appointment ahead of time. Registration is open now for those age 70 and older via online registration or by calling the Northern Light Health call center at 207-204-8551.