Maine's vaccine mandate for health care workers takes effect

PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills' mandate for health care workers to be vaccinated is now in effect but it won’t be enforced right away.

The state has said it won't start enforcing the rule until later in the month to allow more time for workers to get their shots and to help health providers time to fill potential staffing gaps.

MaineHealth says 93% of its 23,000 staff members have been vaccinated and that 69 had quit.