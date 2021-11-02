Maine's health care worker COVID-19 vaccination rates top 96% at many major hospital systems

Northern Light Health, MaineHealth, and MaineGeneral Health all released figures Tuesday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Many of Maine's largest hospital systems have reported their final tallies of the percentage of staff who followed the statewide COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

Northern Light Health: 98.11% have gotten the shot. A spokesperson said 195 people resigned, and an additional 191 employees who are not vaccinated are not currently on schedule, but their employment has not ended. The spokesperson said those people have seven days to reconsider their vaccination status.

MaineHealth: "As of Nov. 1, 100% of our staff is vaccinated or has an approved medical exemption," a spokesperson wrote in an e-mail.

MaineGeneral Health: 96% have complied with the mandate. The remaining 4% makes up about 191 employees, spread across several departments, according to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Diaz.

The latest data from Maine's Department of Health and Human Services was last updated on October 13.

The mandate went into effect on October 1, but the state did not begin enforcing it until October 29.

MaineHealth said the number of staff who have to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 infection concerns is causing more staffing issues than those resigning over the mandate itself.