Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opens in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opened up in Bangor Tuesday morning.

The Cross Insurance Center played host to 900 people who registered to get a vaccine.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) officials said despite the inclement weather, most people who had an appointment came to Tuesday’s clinic.

People NEWS CENTER Maine spoke with at the Cross Center on Tuesday said the vaccination clinic was well organized and included a radio station with information to reduce wait time for everyone.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light EMMC said they were happy with the way the first day went despite the noreaster.

"The mood was good, people were excited. I will say it was a model of efficiency to get through," Jarvis said. "Most people were in the building under 30 minutes literally they came through the door, went through the checkpoints, got their vaccine, waited there 15 minutes and they were back outside in their car. And at no point did we have anybody waiting outside which [has] been great."

Northern Light Health tweeted late Tuesday afternoon, "What a great day! We administered 769 vaccines today on the first day of the Northern Light Health Bangor Vaccination Site at Cross Insurance Center! Thank you all for stepping up to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Jarvis said there are another 900 people registered for Thursday’s clinic.