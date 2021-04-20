Maine's FEMA mobile unit offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Windham, CDC discusses second doses

The mobile vaccination unit is allowing for walk-up appointments on Wednesday and Thursday in Windham only, but those with appointments get priority.

WINDHAM, Maine — The FEMA mobile vaccine unit giving COVID-19 vaccinations across Maine is accepting walk-up appointments while it is stationed in Windham.

The site is only accepting walk-ups on Wednesday and Thursday, and only at the Windham location.

"I think that's the group that is for whom convenience is the premium. These unscheduled hours is where I'm hoping to offer a service," said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC during Tuesday's media briefing.

He said walk-up appointments are not yet available in Biddeford or Fryeburg, the next two stops on the mobile unit's list.

The mobile unit switched to using Moderna doses after the U.S. CDC and FDA called for a pause on using Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which the unit initially was using.

During Tuesday's media briefing, Dr. Shah said the agency is working on getting the mobile unit back to Oxford and Windham to provide second doses to those who got the Moderna shot at those locations. Shah said they may also work with local EMS units or independent pharmacies in those areas to offer second appointments in case the mobile unit cannot circle back.

Shah said the Maine CDC requires all locations to offer people a second dose, even if they did not receive their first dose at that same location.

The MVU will travel to Biddeford, Fryeburg, Turner, Waterville, Old Town, Milbridge, Calais, Madawaska, and Auburn over the next two months, according to a release from the office of Gov. Janet Mills.

The 11 communities were chosen, in part, due to their "social vulnerability," Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said Tuesday.

Appointments are required. Oxford County representatives can call the state's Community Vaccination Line at 888-445-4111. Information on scheduling appointments at the other sites will be available on the state vaccination website in the coming days, Lambrew said.

1/Starting today, you can get your #COVID19 #vaccine at the mobile clinic in Windham *without* an appointment.



The clinic's hours are 8:30AM-4:30PM Tues/Wed/Thur.



Walk-in appointments are available on a first come, first serve basis. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 20, 2021

The Mobile Vaccination Unit Schedule: