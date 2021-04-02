Maine's 3rd mass vaccination site expected to open in Sanford in mid-February

Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opened up in Bangor Tuesday morning and the second one opened at the former Scarborough Downs on Wednesday.

SANFORD, Maine — Maine's third mass vaccination site is expected to open in Sanford in mid-February.

The site will be on Main Street, where a Marshall's store used to be.

The York County Emergency Management Agency says its goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people per day, which it says depends on vaccine availability. The plan is for the site to be open eight to 12 hours a day to meet the demand.

"It's really important to have this vaccination center. We're looking at meeting all the needs in the community from various populations and understanding that there are many models that can be used," Megan Arsenault, emergency planning and preparedness manager for York County EMA, said. "But we feel right now this is the best one to start the efforts to vaccinate as many people as we can as quickly as we can."

The site will be staffed by MaineHealth's Southern Maine Health Care, as well as York County EMA. It will also be utilizing nurses and EMTs for vaccinations.

Maine’s first mass COVID-19 vaccination center opened up in Bangor Tuesday morning and the second one opened at the former Scarborough Downs on Wednesday.

Officials with MaineHealth say the 30,000-square-foot clinic in Scarborough is expected to have the capacity to vaccinate up to 2,000 people a day, once it is fully up and running and vaccine supply increases.