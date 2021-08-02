MaineHealth offers vaccine to all 22,000 of its employees

The Portland Press Herald reported over the weekend that MaineHealth is vaccinating all its employees, not just front line workers.

Press Herald columnist Bill Nemitz spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine about his reporting and what he's hearing from people about this. He said when he first got the tip, he was a little skeptical. But then he spoke to MaineHealth CEO, Bill Caron, who said the reason to vaccinate everyone was to protect the organization's infrastructure.

Protecting infrastructure by way of a five-tier vaccination plan, beginning in mid-December with front line workers.

Caron told Nemitz that MaineHealth was already in tier five on the last day of 2020, which was when the state removed work from home healthcare workers from the vaccination list.

"The more we spoke about it the more apparent it became that he was well aware that especially those vaccinations that took place from January on were in contradiction with the Maine CDC," Nemitz said.

Over the weekend the @PressHerald ran a column about @MaineHealth vaccinating all 22,000 of its employees, even those who may still be working from home. Today, I spoke to @BillNemitz about his reporting, and what people are saying about this

NEWS CENTER Maine reached out to the Maine CDC to see what the repercussions are for an organization violating these guidelines but have not yet heard back.

There was a similar situation at Maine General where according to reports, the hospital was to vaccinate some of its donors. When Doctor Nirav Shah was asked about this he deferred the question to Governor Janet Mills and added, "I think what was reported raises questions around equity."