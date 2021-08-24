Maine agencies publish student COVID vaccination rates by district

Estimated rates for students aged 12 to 18 by district guide efforts to boost COVID vaccination rates amongst students in Maine

MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Maine Department of Education (DOE) on Tuesday published a guide that estimates the number of students vaccinated in the state by school district.

This guide is designed to help schools make decisions for the upcoming school year, Maine DHHS said in a release.

“These data will equip school leaders with information to make the best decisions for their communities and help parents and students better understand vaccination rates in their areas,” DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in the release.

The estimated youth vaccination rates, which will be updated about every two weeks, are based on the count of youth vaccinated in each zip code as reported to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention of people of all ages who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The number of youth in each school district is based on Maine DOE data of the number of youth ages 12-18 for whom the district was financially responsible as of June 2021.

A map displays the estimated rates by range, with corresponding colors from high to low.