Maine sites will receive more than 11,600 vaccine doses from federal government this week on top of state's weekly allocation

More vaccine doses will be shipped directly by the federal government to Maine sites on top of the state’s weekly allocation of 33,500.

AUGUSTA, Maine — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above aired March 7, 2021.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that more vaccine doses will be shipped directly by the federal government to Maine sites on top of the state’s weekly allocation of 33,500 announced last Thursday.

Walmart will continue to receive 4,300 doses, Walgreens will continue to receive 4,680 doses, and Hannaford will receive 1,170 – less than the 3,500 it received the week of March 1, according to DHHS.

Additionally, through the Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) program, Penobscot Community Health Care will receive 1,000 doses, as it did last week, and Health Reach Community Health Centers will receive 500 doses, according to DHHS.

Altogether, 45,150 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Maine this week, which is the 13th week of the vaccination effort. This is fewer than the previous week’s high of 55,060 but is more than the week of February 22 when 36,720 doses arrived in Maine.

Combined with the previous orders, Maine expects to have enough to vaccinate approximately 340,705 people in the first 13 weeks of distribution.

As of March 8 (week 13), 430,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given to Maine residents, including 274,616 people who have received first doses and 156,174 people who have received final doses.

As of March 8, 20.4 percent of Maine residents have gotten their first doses and 11.6 percent have received final doses.

Maine has focused its vaccination on older residents given their increased risk of severe illness and death. As of March 8, nearly half (49 percent) of residents 60 or older received a first dose and over one in five (22 percent) received a final dose, according to DHHS.