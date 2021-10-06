Maine, New England lead nation for percent of people 12 and older fully vaccinated against COVID-19, US CDC reports

Maine ranks third behind Vermont and Massachusetts. The top six states for rates of those age 12 and older fully vaccinated are all in New England.

The top five states in the country in this category are all in New England:

Vermont 67.7% Massachusetts 65.4% Maine 64.9% Connecticut 64.4% Rhode Island 61.5%

New Hampshire is at 59.7%, and is sixth in the nation, making New England's states the top six states in the U.S. for percentage of those age 12 and older who have received a final dose of the vaccine.

In late May, Maine ranked second in this category.

"We've still got more to go on the vaccination rates," Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during a media briefing on Wednesday. "Even though as a state, we are doing spectacularly well – I couldn't be prouder of the fact that Maine continues to lead the league tables in terms of the percentage of our population that's vaccinated – we should realize that those vaccination rates are uneven from county to county."

In Maine, the disparity is most apparent between the coastal counties and western counties.

In Cumberland County, 75.23% of people age 12 and older have received a final dose. Cumberland County leads the state. Somerset County is last in the state, at 48.95%

The bottom five states in this category as of Friday are:

50. Mississippi 33.1%

49. Alabama 34.95

48. Arkansas 37.9%

47. Louisiana 38.2%

46. Tennessee 38.3%