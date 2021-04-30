Maine National Guard to set up COVID vaccination clinic at BIW for employees

Starting May 6, the Maine National Guard will be at the shipyard and at off-site BIW locations to vaccinate BIW employees.

BATH, Maine — The Maine National Guard (MNG) will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to employees at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works at the shipyard and at off-site BIW locations starting May 6.

The MNG will start the on-site clinic using its Department of Defense allocation. The second shot of the two-dose vaccination will be given 21 days later. The decision to get vaccinated is voluntary.

In more BIW news, Maine's two U.S. Senators joined a bipartisan group in Congress Wednesday in introducing the Supplying Help to Infrastructure in Ports, Yards, and America’s Repair Docks (SHIPYARD) Act of 2021.

The act would designate $21 billion for the Navy’s four public shipyards in Maine, Virginia, Hawaii, and Washington, $2 billion for major Navy private new construction shipyards, and $2 billion for Navy private repair shipyards.