Maine group to hold forum about how to help unvaccinated

'Encouraging Vaccination' will take place online at 6 p.m. Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine organization has scheduled an event designed to help residents talk to their family members and neighbors about the importance of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Maine Community Action Partnership has slated the “Encouraging Vaccination” online event for Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says the event will be about strategies for communicating accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines with unvaccinated people.