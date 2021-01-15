Maine Gov. Janet Mills gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

“I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine," Mills said. “It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives."

AUGUSTA, Maine — On the recommendation from the Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC), Maine Gov. Janet Mills received her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday morning.

Mills falls into the Phase 1a category of the vaccine distribution plan, being a "person critical to Maine's COVID-19 response."

“I have the utmost confidence in the vaccine,” Mills said in a statement Friday. “It is safe. It is effective. And it will save lives."

The vaccine was administered at the Blaine House in August Friday morning by Dr. James Jarvis, physician leader for incident command at Northern Light Health. Jarvis is also the director of clinical education at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Mills, who is 73, will receive the second and final dose of the vaccine in 28 days, the Governor's office said.

"I want to thank Dr. Jarvis, and every medical provider across the state, who are working day and night to take care of Maine people and ensure that every dose of vaccine we get ends up in the arms of Maine people," Mills continued. "My Administration will continue to work hard in the coming days, weeks, and months to take whatever supply of vaccine we receive from the Federal government, turn it around quickly and efficiently, and make sure as many Maine people as possible are vaccinated.”

The vaccination process in Maine began exactly one month ago on Dec. 15, when front line health care workers at Maine Medical Center were vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Since then, more than 70,000 Mainers have been vaccinated with at least their first dose; 10,617 have now received both doses.