Maine vaccine doses to decrease by 16k next week

For the week of May 3, Maine will get enough first doses for 39,660 people, Maine DHHS said

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine is expected to receive 16,000 fewer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next week’s allocation compared to this week’s, the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said in a release Thursday.

The allocation from the U.S. CDC and Operation Warp Speed will be enough first doses for 39,660 Mainers, not counting doses sent directly from the federal government to certain pharmacies and clinics.

The allocation will be comprised of:

21,060 doses of Pfizer

15,400 doses of Moderna

3,200 doses of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

These numbers also don’t include second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are sent through a separate distribution process.

“Maine continues to experience strong demand for COVID-19 vaccines,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah said in a release. “Offering more vaccination options remains a priority as the Mobile Vaccination Unit and other clinics expand access to no-appointment vaccinations.”

Maine CDC data as of Wednesday shows that 55.7 percent of eligible Mainers have gotten at least a first dose of the vaccine, while 44.59 percent are on their way to being considered “fully” vaccinated.