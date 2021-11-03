Maine COVID-19 vaccine allocation to slightly increase next week

The allotment, enough for 34,020 people, includes 18,720 doses from Pfizer, 13,700 doses from Moderna, and 1,600 doses of the single-shot vaccine from J&J

AUGUSTA, Maine — For the 14th week of distribution, Maine is set to receive around 500 more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine than the state did for this week.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) said in a release Thursday the increase of 520 doses does not account for the additional doses sent directly to certain pharmacies and clinics from the federal government.

"Next week’s allotment will allow us to surpass half a million doses administered since late December,” Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said in the announcement. “We still have a long way to go as supply remains constrained, so adhering to safety protocols such as wearing masks in public, washing hands frequently, and avoiding crowds remain important ways to keep each other safe as our federal partners continue their efforts to increase weekly vaccine allocation to Maine.”

The allotment, enough for 34,020 people, includes 18,720 doses from Pfizer, 13,700 doses from Moderna, and 1,600 doses of the single-shot vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Second doses, which come through a separate distribution process, will also continue to be distributed to vaccination sites.

As of Wednesday, 463,877 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in Maine, with 170,311 of those being second or final doses. Next week’s order sets the state up to get around 386,375 Mainers vaccinated since the vaccination rollout began in December.

Where the doses will go:

Currently, Mainers age 60 and older, school staff, teachers, and child care workers are eligible for the vaccine.

"The new doses distributed next week will allow Maine to continue ramping up COVID-19 vaccination," Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. "We are also excited to support groups of providers that are banding together to ensure their local eligible residents can get a vaccine."