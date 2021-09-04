Maine CDC: Get COVID-19 vaccine even after you've recovered from virus, immunity could last at least six months

The vaccines produce an even stronger immune system response than does being naturally infected with COVID-19, Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine could last at least six months, according to Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah.

During Thursday's media briefing, Dr. Shah addressed three questions his office has repeatedly received:

"The answer there is at least for six months. This doesn't mean only six months, it means at least six months. Most scientists believe the protection will last substantially longer," Dr. Shah said.

He said most studies we have available have only been going for about six months, but that all signs point to immunity lasting longer.

"But, as we talk about things like new variants on the horizon, there's the possibility out there that we may need a booster shot, even though the vaccines are performing very well against the variants so far," said Shah.

"Yes. You should still get a vaccine whether or not you've previously had COVID-19," said Dr. Shah. "What we know about the vaccines is that they produce an even stronger immune system response than does being naturally infected."

Shah said the only exceptions are:

People who are currently positive for COVID-19. Those people should wait until they have cleared the virus before getting the vaccine

People who have been treated with monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. Those people should wait 90 days from the end of their treatment to get the shot

"I want to be crystal clear: There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause death. Indeed, it's the exact opposite: they are proven to prevent death, not just of you, but of those around you," Dr. Shah said.