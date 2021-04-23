Shah says the US health panel recommendation to restart J&J vaccinations is ‘the right decision’

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah praised the panel's discussion Friday, calling it ‘thoughtful, robust, and data-driven’

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is calling the recommendation to resume use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, despite a very rare risk of blood clots, “the right decision.”

Out of nearly 8 million people vaccinated before the U.S. suspended J&J’s shot, health officials uncovered 15 cases of a highly unusual kind of blood clot, three of them fatal. All were women, most younger than 50.

But advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the vaccine’s benefits outweigh that serious but small risk -- especially against a virus that’s still infecting tens of thousands of Americans every day.

The government will rapidly weigh that recommendation in deciding next steps.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted 10-4-1 to recommend the J&J for people age 18 and older, in effect, urging an end to the nationwide “pause.”

In a series of Tweets Friday after the U.S. health panel made its recommendation, Shah praised the process, saying it was “one of the finest examples of transparent and clear analysis/decision making around a complex issue I have ever seen.”

He said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) discussion was “thoughtful, robust, and data-driven.”

2/This was the right decision. It will mean resumption of the use of this vaccine across the US.



“It is what we should expect of our vaccine safety system. It should also give us confidence that signals are investigated fully and seriously,” he said. “Now, let's back to vaccinating!”

The CDC generally follows its advisers’ recommendations, and J&J vaccinations could resume quickly if just warnings are urged. But it’s unclear what would happen if the panel recommended other restrictions such as age limits.

4/This is a *recommendation* which means that principals at @CDCgov and @US_FDA must still officially lift the pause. — Nirav D. Shah (@nirav_mainecdc) April 23, 2021

How Americans ultimately handle J&J’s vaccine will influence other countries that don’t have as much access to other vaccination options. In the U.S., more than half of adults have received at least one vaccine dose, the vast majority with the Pfizer and Moderna shots.

