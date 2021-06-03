Maine CDC changes mobile vaccination unit's route to end tour in southern Maine in mid-June

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said the change to the MVU's schedule is all about getting as many shots in arms as possible.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during Wednesday's coronavirus briefing that the mobile vaccination unit (MVU) making its way around the state will see some changes to its route.

The MVU's tour was originally supposed to run up to the July Fourth holiday weekend, but it will now end its tour in Old Orchard Beach on Friday, June 18.

Shah said the MVU is currently in Calais but will soon head to Madawaska.

After Madawaska, Shah said it will be in Portland from Thursday, June 10, through Sunday, June 13. He said it will then be in Old Orchard Beach from Tuesday, June 15, through Friday, June 18.

In mid-May, the Maine CDC had said that the MVU would visit Pittsfield, Rumford, Rangeley, Limington, and Kittery between June 9 and July 2. Shah said the change to the MVU's schedule is all about getting as many shots in arms as possible.

"The mobile vaccination unit can administer up to 500 shots a day and we want to position it in places in the state where it can be doing just that," he said. "In short, we are sending the MVU to places in the state where people will be."

Another example of the Maine CDC's targeted vaccination outreach to southern Maine is its community-based clinics in the Portland area, which started with a clinic at Becky's Diner on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.