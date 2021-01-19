Maine CDC: 4,400 Moderna vaccine doses compromised; US CDC, Operation Warp Speed investigating

Of 50 Moderna vaccine shipments on Monday, 35 had experienced a temperature above what was required to keep the vaccine safe at some point in the shipping process.

AUGUSTA, Maine — A total of 4,400 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipped to Maine were compromised, Maine Center for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Nirav Shah said during Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing.

According to Shah, the Maine CDC received reports from recipient sites that a shipment of the vaccine had exceeded the temperature required for storage.

After the report, Shah says the Maine CDC reached out to all recipients who were slated to receive deliveries Monday to see if their boxes had also indicated that their vaccine had exceeded the required temperature it needs to be stored at.

By the end of the day Monday, the Maine CDC had found that of the 50 shipments, 35 had experienced a temperature above what was required to keep the vaccine safe at some point in the shipping process.

In total, 4,400 doses of Moderna vaccine had exceeded temperature requirements.

Shah says those doses are being replaced; shipments are being delivered Tuesday and Wednesday.

“This news is concerning, but it’s important to note that this is how the system works,” Shah noted. “Our numerous checks along the way to ensure that when a vaccine arrives it is both safe and effective as well as viable. And that if at any point in that journey a vaccine—from the site of [the] manufacturer to someone’s arm here in Maine—the shipping, handling, and carrying conditions are not optimum, that there are processes in place so that we know that the vaccine is not given to somebody.”

Shah explains that at each step during the distribution process, there are numerous safeguards in place. The boxes that the vaccine doses are stored in have numerous tracking and temperature monitoring tools. The system is designed to make sure that if at any point during that journey into Maine the temperature is not within the tight parameters, that the Maine CDC is notified so the vaccine is not utilized. That’s what happened here, Shah says.

As soon as the recipient sites saw that the electronic device showed a red “X,” indicating that the temperature had been compromised, the Maine CDC was notified.

“These safeguards, these checks, exist within the system to make sure that anytime a vaccine is transported and ultimately administered, the vaccine is safe, viable, and effective,” Shah said.

Shah says Operation Warp Speed and the U.S. CDC were immediately notified. They are investigating how and why this happened. They are investigating to find out whether the storage problem occurred at the manufacturing site or during distribution, and the Maine CDC is learning more as the investigating unfolds. The one thing Shah says is certain—the issue was not something on the Maine CDC side.

Shah says Maine was not the only state to have received shipments of the Moderna vaccine where these exceedances in temperature.

Right now, the Maine CDC is asking all of the locations that received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine that have these temperature exceedances to separate that vaccine so they don’t use it. The U.S. CDC and Moderna will analyze those doses to see if they can ultimately be used or not. But in the meantime, replacement vaccine doses are on the way.

“Our goal among all of this is to make sure that vaccine that comes into the state is safe, effective, and viable before it goes into any arms,” Shah said.

Shah says it’s always unfortunate when logistical issues of this nature crop up, but it’s also good to remember that the system has these safeguards in place so that if they happen, they know about them immediately.