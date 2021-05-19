Maine businesses, places of worship, schools, and more can request free on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics

The state launched an online application Wednesday for places to request a clinic.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine's Department of Health and Human Services and Center for Disease Control are offering free, on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinics for organizations that want to get people the shot.

The only requirement is that organizations, such as businesses, schools, places of worship, VFWs, and more, have at least 10 people who need a vaccination.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said during Wednesday's media briefing that she hopes these clinics can reach places where vaccination rates are low, including rural areas.

You can request a clinic at this website.

The state also released a map that shows vaccination rates by zip code.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said this helps the state target its vaccination efforts to broaden access to the shot.

"We're going to be going. We're going to be looking for ways that we can work with providers and groups on the ground that want to host vaccination sites so we can make vaccine access not be a barrier," Shah said.

This new map comes as vaccination clinics across the state shift from high-throughput sites to focusing on vaccinating adolescents age 12 to 15, which just became eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine on May 10.

MaineHealth announced Wednesday that it is closing its clinic at the former Scarborough Downs site to focus more on vaccinating younger adults and adolescents who make up the bulk of the unvaccinated population in Cumberland and York Counties.