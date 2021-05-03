Maine announces dedicated vaccine clinics for teachers and school staff age 60 and older

The clinics will be held on March 12, 13, and 14, with a few happening the following week

AUGUSTA, Maine — In an effort to jumpstart vaccination opportunities for Mainers newly eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the state is dedicating vaccination clinics to teachers and school staff age 60 and older.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and Department of Education (DOE) announced the clinics Friday evening and said they would start opening next week.

The departments said in a release the clinics will open in partnership with 25 health care organizations across Maine and will be held on March 12, 13, and 14, with a few happening the following week.

“We thank our health providers who are working extra hours to offer these dedicated clinics to older Mainers who teach and care for our children,” Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said in a release. “This extra opportunity will give Maine teachers and school staff who are at greatest risk from COVID-19 access to this safe and effective vaccine.”

NEW: @MaineDHHS announces #COVID19 vaccine clinics for teachers ages 60+ on Mar 12, 13, 14 at 25 locations across #maine -- each district will notify teachers/staff about where they can sign up in their local area. @newscentermaine @nirav_mainecdc — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) March 5, 2021

Teachers and school staff age 60 and older will be contacted by their school district with information about how they can register for the dedicated clinics. The departments say proof of age and employment will be checked during the registration process.

For teachers and school staff younger than 60, vaccines will be available at Hannaford, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies depending on appointment availability.