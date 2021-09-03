InterMed redirecting appointments after hundreds of 'ineligible' teachers sign up for vaccine

The Maine Dept. of Education is reminding teachers under the age of 60 they are only eligible through participating pharmacy locations.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine health care provider InterMed said it is working with the state after nearly 700 school staff members signed up for a vaccine clinic despite being ineligible.

A spokesperson for the organization told NEWS CENTER Maine Monday it all stemmed from a link to an online sign-up page for a one-day vaccine clinic for teachers 60 years and older that was 'inappropriately' circulating.

Only a handful of those who signed up were eligible, according to InterMed.

Officials are now working with the state to redirect those canceled appointments to age-eligible teachers.

Gov. Janet Mills amended the age-based plan to prioritize teachers and child care providers through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program following President Joe Biden's calls for states nationwide to get them vaccinated.

Currently in Maine that includes Walmart, Sam’s Club, Walgreens, and Hannaford locations.

The Maine Department of Education is reminding teachers under the age of 60 to only register with those participating pharmacies and urging patience while they work to get dedicated sites up and running.

“We know our school staff are as safe today in schools as they were two weeks ago, and that a vaccine will support their ongoing efforts in the classroom," Commissioner Pender Makin said in a statement last week. "I ask them to remain patient as vaccine doses become available to them, and for all education and childcare staff members to register with any of the pharmacy providers to receive the vaccine, as soon as it is possible for them to do so.”

As of Monday, more than 20 percent of Mainers had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.