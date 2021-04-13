x
Maine CDC: State pauses administration of Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of 'an abundance of caution'

In Maine, Johnson & Johnson doses are 5.65% of those administered so far as FDA recommends 'pause' nationwide.

PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. is recommending a “pause” of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts — making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”

According to the CDC, more than 6.8 million Americans have received the J&J vaccine. 

In Maine, 5.65 percent of doses administered are J&J, or 51,194 out 906,713 total doses.

Following the announcement for the U.S., Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah announced the state is pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution."

In a joint statement Monday, Gov. Janet Mills, Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, and Shah said, "Maine CDC is not aware of any reports of these cases in Maine residents."

Maine received a lower allotment of J&J for the week of April 12 of 2,500 doses, compared to 20,600 for the week of April 5. The Maine CDC expects the state will receive a similarly low amount of J&J for the week of April 19.

"U.S. CDC & FDA are reviewing data involving 6 reported U.S. cases of a rare & severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the vaccine. Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the FDA wrote in a tweet.

In Maine, retail pharmacies have 2,600 doses of J&J vaccine to administer this week. Hospitals, clinics, and other locations have 2,500, although a majority of those are with the FEMA mobile vaccination unit.

Shah is scheduled to hold a media briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

