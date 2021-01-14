'I can't wait': Yarmouth assisted living facility starts COVID-19 vaccinations

Bay Square at Yarmouth says 55 residents and most of the staff are getting vaccinated.

YARMOUTH, Maine — It's the day Happy and Jim Marsh have been waiting for.

"We have 11 grandchildren and two great-grand [children], and we are so anxious to see them," Happy said.

The 89-year-old and the 94-year-old couple received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses at their assisted living facility, Bay Square at Yarmouth, on Thursday.

"It's going to allow us to have a great deal of more freedom than we've had for the last ten months. It's going to be great to walk outside, I hope, and see friends," Jim said.

The facility said 55 residents and most of the staff are getting vaccinated. Executive Director Jim Glanville said it's been a long time coming.

"Extremely emotional. In fact, we've already seen some folks break down in tears of joy, in a sense that this really allows residents to finally embrace their families and it will enable us to ultimately move to the next phase," Glanville said. "I don't think we have that reality yet defined, but it certainly will be a better reality than all we have now."

Glanville said they have been able to keep the virus out of the building. He said no residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

"We really restricted visitors and it was not until this summer that we allowed outdoor visitation and protocols around that are pretty strict," Glanville said.

Those restrictions have been hard on residents like the Marsh's, but hope is on the horizon.