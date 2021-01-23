Hundreds of Mainers flock to Greenville for their first COVID vaccine clinic

One of Maine's first COVID vaccine clinics took place in Greenville Saturday. All 226 appointments by Maine people 70 years old and older were filled

GREENVILLE, Maine — Barclay’s Center Cove Events played host today to Greenville’s first public COVID vaccination clinic, Saturday.

All the available appointments were filled— 226 of them —- by Mainers 70 and older.

Some came to the southern tip of Moosehead Lake for their shots from Bangor, Bucksport, even driving more than three hours from Portland and Parsonsfield.

Though some had to travel many miles to get their shots, once here, the clinic ran on time and smoothly at midday Saturday.

It was tears of relief for Roberta Muse who came from Parsonsfield for her shot.

"We'd love to travel but we know we can't do it immediately," says Muse. "That's the goal. Just the feeling of safety that we're finally a bit on the upside of things."

Roberta, Dan Flint, and all the others will return next month for their second shit of the COVID vaccine.

As of Saturday, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported:

Total Maine Vaccinations: 104,926

1st Dose Vaccinations: 83,022

2nd Dose Vaccinations: 21,904

Maine is currently in Phase 1a of the COVID vaccine distribution plan, but the plan allows Maine people 70 years of age and older to begin getting their vaccines.