Hebert's pharmacists play key role in vaccinating rural Mainers against COVID-19

John Hebert said he has given more than 1,000 vaccinations to rural Mainers in his outreach efforts.

VAN BUREN, Maine — A pharmacy in Aroostook County is not only caring for customers coming in for prescriptions and services but also going out to take care of its greater rural community members.

Hebert Rexall Pharmacy is an independent drug store in Van Buren.

At the peak of the pandemic, its owner and one other pharmacist have been taking COVID vaccines to the people.

When available, the Maines CDC gave Hebert's vaccines to vaccinate Maine's most vulnerable and rural community members. Up until this day, the owner John Hebert has been calling clients to come to the pharmacy to get the shot, has been driving to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and even going door-to-door to vaccinate community members.

"Here what we did is we had a list of patients, oldest to youngest, and then we would just get on the phone and say 'hey we have an extra vaccine leftover? Can you come in and vaccinate you? Would you be interested?' and that was great, that was kind of the icing on the cake. It made all the effort going statewide worthwhile because we were able to come back to our communities and vaccinate them ahead of when they otherwise would have been vaccinated," said Hebert.

Hebert figures he's given more than 1,000 COVID vaccinations to rural Mainers.

The fight to help people protect themselves during the pandemic is even more challenging in rural Maine.

One pharmacy is helping them do just that.#Watch: Tonight at 6 p.m. on @newscentermaine. pic.twitter.com/6dWqmrDevQ — Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) August 25, 2021

Marco Beaulieu has worked with Hebert for more than 10 years. He lives in New Brunswick Canada and crosses the border daily. During the pandemic, Beaulieu had a period of time where he was under some very strict Canadian guidelines and rules, where he couldn't go out to supermarkets or restaurants because he had to always be quarantining. He says he couldn't leave his patients behind and was willing to keep crossing the border to help Hebert with prescriptions and vaccination efforts.



"He had a process thereof several months, where it was driven to work, drive home, sleep, repeat, and that was it, and he continued to do it," said Hebert.

Hebert's Pharmacy was one of the first independent pharmacies in Aroostook County to get all three COVID vaccines.

"We were able to obtain quite a bit of vaccine through that creativity through the CDC and their willingness to get the vaccine out there as fast as possible," said Hebert.



Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle also found creative ways to connect with rural community members.