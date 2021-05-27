'Hash browns or home fries with your dose?' | MaineHealth to offer vaccinations at Becky's Diner in Portland

The clinic at Becky's Diner is for people 18 and older, as it will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth said in a release Thursday that it will begin offering targeted community-based vaccination clinics in the Portland area, beginning with two days at Becky’s Diner on Wednesday, June 2, and Thursday, June 3.

MaineHealth recently closed its largest clinic at the former Scarborough Downs and is still operating clinics in Westbrook and Sanford. Running small, targeted clinics is a further effort to bring vaccinations to the community with convenience and efficiency, according to MaineHealth.

MaineHealth also said the diner's owner, Becky Rand, will give a $15 Becky’s Diner gift certificate to everyone who gets vaccinated.

“Becky's Diner caters to a wide variety of people. Our hope is that bringing the vaccine to our business will help it reach a segment of the population that has not received a vaccination for what is likely a wide range of reasons,” Rand said in Thursday's release. “The restaurant industry, like so many other industries, has seen a lot of changes over the past year due to COVID-19. The vaccination effort that has been put forth will lead us back to a sense of normalcy that the whole community can look forward to. We are thrilled to play a small role in that effort.”

As of Wednesday, May 26, Maine has the second-highest percentage of fully vaccinated people in the nation, according to the CDC, at 52.9 percent of all Maine residents. In addition, as of Wednesday, May 26, 70 percent of Maine residents age 12 or older have received their first shot of vaccine.

“Our large clinics were instrumental in getting a significant portion of the population vaccinated, and now we’re turning our efforts to provide even more convenient vaccinations for the remaining unvaccinated members of our community,” Joel Botler, M.D., Maine Medical Center’s chief medical officer and president of Maine Medical Partners, said. “Statewide, vaccinations have had a great and positive impact on our friends, families and neighbors. Working with wonderful community partners like Becky’s Diner keeps that critical momentum going.”

Becky’s Diner community vaccination clinic:

Dates: Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3

Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 Time: 6 a.m. – 2 p.m.

6 a.m. – 2 p.m. Ages: 18+ (Johnson & Johnson)

18+ (Johnson & Johnson) Where: Becky’s Diner, 390 Commercial Street, Portland

MaineHealth has also been offering clinics at area school districts, and said it plans to offer future community-based vaccination clinics with other partners, including Portland House of Music at 25 Temple Street. MaineHealth said there is a clinic scheduled for that location on July 7 and July 12, 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. That clinic will also be for people 18 and older, as they will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MaineHealth said information about its future community-based clinics in the Portland area and across the state of Maine will be shared here.