Governor Mills receives second and final dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gov. Mills got the first dose of the vaccine on January 15.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Governor Janet Mills received her second dose of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine Friday.

The 73-year-old was vaccinated as part of Phase 1a as a person critical to Maine’s COVID-19 response.

“Our strategy right now is focused on saving lives, and the data tells us that folks who are 70 and older are most at risk of dying if they contract COVID. This is why we are taking the limited doses we receive and trying to get them into the arms of these folks as fast as we can,” Gov. Janet Mills said.

To date, 226,184 cumulative vaccinations have been reported in Maine, with more than 10 percent of the population having received the first dose and nearly 4 percent had received the second dose. Maine is among the top half of states in terms of shots in arms of its population.