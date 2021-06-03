From baseball to breweries, vaccination clinics are coming to unexpected places

Upcoming vaccination clinics will be held in June at locations like Cushnoc Brewing Co. in Augusta, Old Orchard Beach, and the Portland Sea Dogs

MAINE, USA — As Maine continues its fight against COVID-19, hospitals, pharmacies and large venues are no longer the only places for Mainers to get vaccinated.

Across the state in June, a number of vaccination clinics are slated to take place at locations you may not expect.

"What more fun place to get vaccinated than at a ball game?" said Portland Sea Dogs Vice President of Communications Chris Cameron.

The Sea Dogs are just one of the many unusual places folks can soon receive their shot. The team will be hosting a clinic at its home game on June 10, offering free refreshments as well as a ticket to a future game for all those who get vaccinated at Hadlock Field.

"It's a fun atmosphere, a fun place to be. So come get vaccinated, enjoy a ball game. It's going to be a winning combination," Cameron said.

We are partnering with @NorthernLightH to offer COVID-19 vaccines (J&J) at Hadlock Field for fans attending the June 10th game from 5-7. Fans who get vaccinated at the game will receive a food voucher and a free ticket to a future game. https://t.co/8JmjmhLd2w pic.twitter.com/AsDGprSiyF — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) June 3, 2021

Portland's minor league ball club is just one of the many unusual spots folks can get their vaccinations. On Friday, a vaccination clinic will be held at the Cushnoc Brewing Co Annex location in Augusta.

"A shot and a beer. Basically offering the Johnson and Johnson one-and-done vaccine and in exchange, they'll buy a beer for anyone that wanted to participate," said Cushnow co-owner Chris Geerlings.

Geerlings said the brewery is partnering with Waldo County Hospital for the clinic. Those who come to the brewery for their vaccinations will also receive a free beer.

"I think we just want to make a low-pressure environment for people," said Geerlings.

Another brewery will soon host vaccination clinics as well. The FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit will be coming to Rising Tide Brewing on June 10-13.

.@fema's Mobile Vaccination Unit is coming to #PortlandME!



Where: Rising Tide Brewing parking lot, 103 Fox Street



When: June 10-June 13, 11 am – 7pm



What: Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccine for those 18+ pic.twitter.com/f7XDO1v62M — City of Portland, Maine (@CityPortland) June 2, 2021

For those less interested in beer or baseball, and looking for a trip to the beach, a vaccination clinic will be happening in Old Orchard Beach.

The FEMA Mobile Vaccination unit will come to the beach town June 15-18.

"We want more and more people to come, and I think the more we're vaccinated the more we can enjoy our wonderful beach," said Old Orchard Beach Fire Chief Fred LaMontagne.

The location of the clinic has not been determined, but Chief LaMontagne said he's been in contact with York County EMA to help coordinate the clinic and expects it to be somewhere in the downtown area to reach as many people as possible.

"The more opportunity we have for people to get vaccinated is critical to health of not only the town, but the state, and the country as a whole," said LaMontagne.

Earlier this week, a similar vaccination event was held at Becky's Diner in Portland.