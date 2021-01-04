Families want Down syndrome patients prioritized for vaccine

The CDC says genetic condition puts people more at risk for COVID-19

PORTLAND, Maine — As Maine opens up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to people 16 and older on April 7, there is growing concern that people with Down syndrome will get lost in the crush of patients wanting to get a shot.

Families say because of those medical concerns, their loved ones should be prioritized when new slots open up next week.

Caleb Dunlap, a budding professional photographer, spent the past year living in a protective bubble.

"He is self-isolating in part because he knows he is scared," Deb Dunlap, Caleb's mom said.

Caleb who has Down syndrome is in his 20's, which is still too young to get the vaccine against COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control said Down Syndrome, cancer, certain heart conditions, and other issues put people at greater risk for severe complications from the virus.

A UK study found adults with Down syndrome three to 10 times more likely to die from COVID-19. Jen Greslick's family members are isolating as well. Two of her children are doing online school to help protect their 22-year-old sister Mary.

"She is definitely taking it very serious. She is very concerned and she also can't wait for that vaccination," Jen Greslick, Mary's mom said.

Jen Greslick is the President of the Maine Down Syndrome Network. For weeks, the non-profit along with other national organizations have lobbied the Maine CDC to prioritize people with Down syndrome who don't live in congregate settings to get the vaccine. Many who live in a group or nursing homes were vaccinated earlier this year. Advocates say around 500 adults with Down syndrome in Maine are still waiting to be eligible. Parents are worried their loved ones will be overlooked again when vaccines open up to people 16 and older next week.

"If there is not a strong way to prioritize then they will get lost in this shuffle," Dunlap said.

A DHHS spokeswoman, Jackie Farwell tells NEWS CENTER Maine in a statement:

"Maine's vaccination plan seeks to accomplish two primary goals: One, to save lives by dedicating our limited amount of vaccine to older Mainers who are most at risk of dying if they contract COVID-19; and two, to get as many Maine people vaccinated as quickly and as efficiently as possible by making the process straightforward – a critical undertaking as we race to beat the spread of COVID-19 variants. This strategy reflects recent scientific data indicating that age is among the strongest predictors of whether an individual is likely to get seriously ill and die from COVID-19. This policy protects the greatest number of people as fairly and quickly as possible and rapidly vaccinating helps all Maine people, including those with disabilities.

The Department is working with stakeholders to ensure timely access to vaccines for persons with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities. Over 2,000 individuals who live in group homes have already been vaccinated as part of the long-term care facility initiative. We are now working with families, advocates, and providers to offer specialty clinics for individuals with disabilities and their families and we have also encouraged families to make arrangements for vaccination from their primary care providers if that's their preference and vaccine is available.