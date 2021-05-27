Cash prizes and free vacations are up for grabs as part of the CVS COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes

The #OneStepCloser sweepstakes will give those who have received or plan to receive their vaccine through CVS an opportunity to win one of many prizes.

HOUSTON — Starting June 1, CVS is offering chances to win prizes to those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Health.

Note: the video in this story is from May 25, 2021 and has commentary from Dr. Fauci on how effective the COVID vaccines are

The #OneStepCloser sweepstakes will give those who have received or plan to receive their vaccine through CVS an opportunity to win one of the following prizes:

CVS Health: (50) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

(50) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

(100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

(5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more Hinge : (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises smarTours : (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

All customers ages 18 and up who received a COVID-19 vaccine or certify that they’ve registered to receive it from CVS Health are eligible. This includes vaccinations at a CVS Pharmacy retail location or through CVS Health at a long-term care facility, employer-based Return Ready clinic or other off-site clinic.

The sweepstakes end July 10. CVS Health colleagues who meet the requirements are also eligible to enter.

CVS Health has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care and retail settings and is offering vaccinations at more than 9,600 CVS Pharmacy locations across 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.