CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in Maine beginning April 14

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS corporate announced on Monday it will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to those eligible in Maine at 10 locations beginning on Wednesday, April 14.

The 10 locations include:

Augusta

Biddeford

Brunswick

Cape Elizabeth

Freeport

Kennebunk

Lewiston

Portland

Sanford

Westbrook

CVS spokesperson Mary Gattuso said "CVS has the capacity to administer up to 25 million shots per month" nationally.

This week, the Maine CDC is receiving fewer doses for its Maine Immunization Program through hospitals, EMS units, and other clinics. This allocation is separate from what the retail pharmacies participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership are receiving.

Through the FRPP, Maine pharmacies are receiving a total of 14,420 doses. CVS pharmacies are getting 600 J&J doses and 200 Moderna doses.

FEMA also launched a mobile vaccination unit in Maine Monday, starting at Oxford Casino in Oxford, which Gov. Janet Mills unveiled Monday morning in a press conference.

There is no cost for the vaccine.

“We’re proud to play a part in increasing access to the vaccine to as many people as possible to enable reopening efforts in the communities we serve,” said Neela Montgomery, President of CVS Pharmacy and Executive Vice President, CVS Health in a news release. “Feedback on every aspect of the vaccination process has been incredibly positive, from the digital experience to interacting with our team of health care professionals whose incredible efforts are helping to move us one step closer towards a healthier post-COVID world.”