99% of Mainers age 70 and older in Cumberland County now have gotten a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine

AUGUSTA, Maine — According to data from the Maine CDC, 90% of Mainers age 70 and older have gotten a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Data as of Thursday shows 93.08% of people age 70-79 have a final dose in Maine, and 84.15% of those 80 and older have a final dose.

Overall, 68% of all Maine people eligible for the vaccine, ages 12 and older, have received a final dose.

Below is the percent of each age group with a final dose of vaccine:

12-15: 42.13%

16-19: 51.99%

20-29: 51.41%

30-39: 58.37%

40-49: 61.79%

50-59: 69.68%

60-69: 83.57%

70-79: 93.08%

80-89: 84.15%





Cumberland County leads the state in people 70 and older with a final dose at 99.24%. Lincoln (96.55%), Sagadahoc (94.89%), Knox (94.84%), Waldo (92.10%), Hancock (89.44%), York (88.88%), Penobscot (86.59%), Franklin (85.75%), Washington (85.10%), Kennebec (84.16%), Oxford (83.21%), Androscoggin (83.15%), Aroostook (82.95%), Somerset (81.05%), and Piscataquis (77.12%) follow behind.

Maine currently ranks fourth in the country for percent of eligible people with a final dose at 71.5%, according to U.S. CDC data. Vermont (76%), Massachusetts (72.4%), Connecticut (71.8%) are ahead of Maine.

That same data shows Maine and Rhode Island are tied for second in percentage of people age 65 and older with a final dose, at 91%. Vermont is first at 94.7%.

This progress comes as the state is tracking higher levels of COVID-19 spreading in communities. On Thursday, the Maine CDC reported 106 additional cases, the highest single-day count of people testing positive since late May.

Dr. James Jarvis with Northern Light Health said during an interview Thursday that he and his staff still have to combat misinformation about the vaccines with people who are unvaccinated.