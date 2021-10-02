COVID vaccination site opens at church in York

St. Christopher's Catholic Church will serve as a vaccination center through August.

YORK, Maine — A new COVID-19 vaccination site has opened at St. Christopher's Catholic Church in York.

The basement of the church will serve as a vaccination center through at least August. It is part of a partnership with York Hospital.

The hospital's director of walk-in services said it's a 4,000 square foot space, and their goal is to vaccinate 500 people every weekday.

He said they wanted to open a site in York to get more people vaccinated and to make it easier for people living in the southeastern part of the county.

"What we heard in the community was, Sanford is just too far for the elderly community and Kittery, Elliot, York, and those areas. You know in the winter, 45 minutes is quite a challenge. We wanted to do our part to help support this public health initiative," York Hospital's Director of Walk-in Services, Erich Fogg, said.